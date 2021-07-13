President Buhari Pledges Support For African Peer Review Mechanism

.

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the country’s continued support for the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) process because of its benefits to good governance and democracy.

The President gave the assurance at the launch of Nigeria Second Review Country Self-Assessment Report and Flag–off of the Validation of the Report at the six geo-political zones of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Describing the review as ‘‘timely and handy’’, President Buhari explained that the present administration with its change mantra agenda has overhauled, revitalized and institutionalised its machinery for the successful conduct of the second peer review of the country.

The President recalled that Nigeria was first peer-reviewed in 2008 and since then has recorded tremendous success in the implementation of the National Programme of Action as recommended.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the implementation of the new National Programme of Action that will come up after the review process.

‘‘Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the African continent over the next 50 years with a strong mandate on NEPAD and APRM.

‘‘This is in an attempt to build on and seek the acceleration of the implementation of past and present continental initiatives for the growth and sustainable development of the African Continent.

‘‘This exercise will be a strong reference point in the nation’s history, a source of courage and positive drive for this initiative that is aimed at consolidating the strides of this present administration.

‘‘In addition, this administration has been very supportive and will continue to support the APRM Process in Nigeria knowing the importance of the process which enhances transparency and good governance, strengthens our democracy, identifies and addresses critical challenges as well as promotes all-inclusiveness,’’ he said.

The President also urged all stakeholders to come up with more vital strategies, mechanisms and measures that would enable diligent implementation of the new National Programme of Action for accelerated Economic Growth and Sustainable Development in Nigeria and Africa.

Also speaking at the function, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Hon. Gloria Akobundu thanked President Buhari for his transparency, courageous leadership and consenting to the conduct of the Second Peer Review of Nigeria and his consistency in achieving the desired goal.

‘‘African Peer Review Mechanism is a mirror for the Member States to encourage each other and build resilience to challenges and foster solutions to underdevelopment and promote good governance in the continent,’’ she said.

Akobdundu explained that after the Validation of the Country Self-Assessment Report, there are other activities to be effectively accomplished to ensure effectual completion of the Second Peer Review Process.

She listed them as follows:

‘‘The Issue Paper, New National Programme of Action, Presentation of the Report and Peer Review of Nigeria at the APR Forum of Heads of State and Government, Institutionalization of the Country Review Report (CRR), Launch of the Country Review Report (CRR) and Continuous Assessment of the Progress and Presentation of Progress Report to the AU-APRM.”

She pledged that the agency will leave no stone unturned to ensure that a smooth process is attained.

The event was attended by the Country Self-Assessment Mission led by Dr Abdoulie Janneh of Gambia, a former Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the Chief Executive Officer of AU-APRM Secretariat, Prof. Eddy Maloka, among others.