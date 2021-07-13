President Buhari To Meet With 109 Senators Tonight

President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with the 109 senators of the National Assembly.

The scheduled meeting between members of the upper chamber and President Buhari was conveyed in a letter received from the State House and read during plenary by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

“I write to inform the Distinguished President of the Senate, that President Muhammadu Buhari will host a dinner of Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, 13th July 2021, at 8 pm 20:00 hrs,” the letter read, adding that “The venue is at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

The Senate on April 27 reached a resolution for the leadership of the upper chamber to schedule a meeting with the President to enable all 109 Senators to meet with him to discuss the issue of insecurity in the country.

Although the details of the meeting is still sketchy, it is coming at a time when the lawmakers rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner.

Onochie serves as a presidential aide on Social Media and was nominated by President Buhari in October 2020 to represent Delta State in the electoral umpire.

Her rejection on Tuesday followed the massive outcry that has trailed her nomination, especially from members of the opposition and civil society organisations who claim she is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).