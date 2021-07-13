Security Operatives Rescue One Bethel Baptist School Student, Two Others

One of the kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state has been rescued.

Gunmen had on July 5 stormed the school and whisked away 121 students to an unknown destination.

The student, Abraham Aniya, was rescued by security operatives along with two other kidnap victims who were abducted by bandits some days ago along the Kaduna-Kachia road.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

He said police operatives alongside men of the Civilian JTF on routine patrol, rescued the three kidnap victims while they were roaming inside the forest extremely exhausted and weak at Tshohon Gaya village in Chikun local government area on Tuesday.

Jalinge explained that the victims were safely evacuated and rushed to Police Clinic in the state capital, where they are currently being resuscitated, after which they will be handed over to their families.

During the course of the investigation, the three victims were identified as Zaharaddeen Ibrahim, Nura Nuhu and Abraham Aniya.

Five days after, the abductors demanded food items from their parents to enable them feed the children, warning that failure to do so will expose the children to impending starvation.

Worried by the situation, the distraught parents of the abducted students were forced to hold a prayer session for the rescue of their children.

Kidnapping for ransom has been rife in the north-western part of the country with the students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna being the latest victims of kidnapping.

An estimated 950 students have been abducted by armed bandits in the Northern region, with many of such incidents occurring in the northwest zone.

See the statement issued by the Kaduna State Police Command on the rescue of the abducted persons below: