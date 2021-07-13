Advertisement

Why We Rejected Lauretta Onochie As INEC Commissioner – Senators

Channels Television  
Updated July 13, 2021
A photo combination of Lauretta Onochie and a file image of Senators in the red chamber.
A photo combination of Lauretta Onochie and a file image of Senators in the red chamber.

 

The Senate on Tuesday explained why it rejected Lauretta Onochie as an INEC Commissioner for Delta State.

President Muhammadu Buhari had nominated Ms Onochie in October 2020 but many Nigerians criticised the move.

According to critics, Ms Onochie was a member of the All Progressives Congress and an aide to President Buhari.

In its decision to reject Onochie’s nomination, the Senators said it had received several petitions against Onochie.

Also, nominating her would contravene the Federal Character Principle, the Senators said, according to a statement signed by Ezrel Tabiowo, a spokesperson to the Senate President.

Meanwhile, the Senate confirmed five other nominees as INEC Commissioners.

Those confirmed include Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru (North-West), Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina), Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti), Dr. Baba Bila (North-East), and Saidu Babura Ahmad (Jigawa).



More on Local

Despite Challenges, Nigeria Is Still A Lucky Country, Says Buhari

Army Announces Recruitment Centres Nationwide For New Intakes

Imo Govt Seals Rochas College In Owerri

President Buhari To Meet With 109 Senators Tonight

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV