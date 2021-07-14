Gunmen Abduct, Kill Businessman In Bauchi

Gunmen on Tuesday night shot dead a 47-year-old businessman, Alhaji Tasi’u Abdulkarim in Tilden-Fulani town of Toro Local Government Area, Bauchi State.

His younger brother Isah Tilde told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed the deceased’s pharmacy located in Tilden-Fulani market around 10:00 pm and collected money; his phones and then whisked him away.

He was shot dead, metres away from the location he was kidnapped.

Locals also confirmed that they heard sporadic gunshots when the gunmen invaded the community.

The police public relations officer, Ahmed Wakili confirmed the incident noting that the deceased was shot dead while trying to resist a kidnap attempt.

He said: “at 22:50, we received a distress call from a good Samaritan who reported that gunmen had stormed the medicine store of Alhaji Tasi’u.

“A combined patrol team comprising police, army, and civilian JTF moved to the scene immediately and rushed the victim to the general hospital in Toro where he was certified dead.”

He added that the Commissioner has given marching orders to all DPOs and area commanders to fortify their stations and also intensify search efforts to bring perpetrators to justice.