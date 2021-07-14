Police Announce Road Closure Ahead Buhari’s Visit To Katsina

The Katsina Police Command on Wednesday announced the scheduled closure of some highways in the state as part of security measures for President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah disclosed that the affected highways are Dutsinma-Kankara and Dutsinma-Tsaskiya.

READ ALSO: NSCDC Deploys Special Forces To Protect Schools

Also to be closed are adjoining roads to them.

The closure will be from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. on Thursday.

Commuters, cyclists, and herders are advised to use alternatives routes during the period.

President Buhari is expected in the state on Thursday for the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water Supply Project and Tsaskiya road.

See the full statement below…

Commissioning Of Zobe Regional Water Supply Project And Tsaskiya Road By President And Commander-In-Chief Of The Armed Forces, Federal Republic Of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, Gcfr – Temporary Closure Of Dutsinma – Kankara Road, Dutsinma – Tsaskiya Road And Ban On Movement Of Persons/Vehicles/Motorcycles/Herds

“The Katsina State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will arrive Katsina on 15th July 2021 for the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water Supply Project and newly built Tsaskiya road, Safana LGA of Katsina state.

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to announce the temporary closure of Dutsinma – Kankara road, Dutsinma – Tsaskiya road, and other adjoining roads to the venue of the two events on 15th July 2021 from 13:00hrs – 18:00hrs. Members of the public, especially Commuters, herders, pedestrians, and cyclists are hereby directed to use other alternative roads.

The Command enjoins good people of the state to always partner and cooperates with the Nigeria Police Force and other sister agencies towards a successful and hitch-free commissioning ceremony.

SP GAMBO ISAH,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, (PPRO)

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

KATSINA STATE COMMA