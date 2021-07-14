Advertisement

Pope Francis Leaves Hospital After Operation

Updated July 14, 2021
Pope Francis leads the Sunday’s Angelus prayer from the Gemelli Hospital, in Rome, on July 11, 2021, where he is recovering from colon surgery. – Pope Francis has had “satisfactory blood tests” as he recuperates from colon surgery and is gradually starting to work again, according to the daily bulletin from his spokesman on July 10, 2021. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

 

Pope Francis on Wednesday left the Rome hospital where the 84-year-old pontiff underwent an operation on his colon on July 4, an AFP photographer said.

The pontiff left the Gemelli University Hospital for the Vatican in a car with darkened windows, the photographer said.

Francis had been admitted after suffering from a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine.

The Vatican initially said he would be in hospital for about a week, and the pope led the Angelus prayer from his hospital window on Sunday.

On Monday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he would stay for a “few more days”.

Francis stayed in the same suite used by Pope John Paul II, who also lead the Angelus prayer from there.

The Argentine pontiff temporarily ran a fever last week but a chest and abdomen scan and other tests revealed no particular abnormalities.

