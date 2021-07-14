Advertisement

President Buhari Swears In Five New Permanent Secretaries At FEC

Updated July 14, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari swears in five new permanent secretaries on Wednesday, July 14.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in five new permanent secretaries.

The swearing-in took place on Wednesday, just before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting, although the ministries where they would be functioning have not been disclosed.

Present at the FEC meeting was Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present were eight ministers including that of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi as well as Power, Mamman Saleh; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Water resources, Suleiman Adamu as well as Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers attended virtually from their various offices in Abuja.



