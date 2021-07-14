Reps Direct Navy To Suspend Pre-Screening Exercise For Shortlisted Candidates

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigerian Navy to suspend the forthcoming pre-screening exercise for the shortlisted candidates with a view to strengthening the Federal Character law.

This is sequel to a motion of urgent public importance presented by representative Roland Igbakpa informing the House that all the successful candidates that are to report for training in 2 Batches at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State are all from a particular part of the country, which negates the Federal Character principle of all-inclusiveness, equity and fair play.

The House is also asking the navy to provide details of all recruitments from 2014 to date showing the geographical spread.

Furthermore, it mandated its committee on Navy to investigate the exercise and recommend appropriate measures to avoid similar constitutional violations in all future government recruitment and report back within 12 weeks for further legislative action.

The lawmakers are worried that since the recruitment supplementary list of 44 Candidates became public knowledge, it has created a lot of tension and apprehension.