Supreme Court Orders FG To Refrain From Ceding Oil Wells To Imo

The Supreme Court has granted an order of injunction refraining the Federal Government and its agencies from ceding oil wells at Akri and Mbede communities, to Imo State.

The order was granted on Wednesday to stop a purported implementation of the ceding of about 17 oil wells to Imo State, pending the determination of a suit brought before the court by the Rivers State Government.

In the ruling, the Supreme Court restrained the Attorney General of the Federation and the Attorney General of Imo State, from taking further action on the ownership of the Oil Wells, till the disputes surrounding them are resolved.

The apex court also barred the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation from approving, implementing or giving effect in any manner.

Read Also: Reps Direct Navy To Suspend Pre-Screening Exercise For Shortlisted Candidates

Thereafter it fixed September 21 for the hearing of the substantive suit.

The Rivers State government through its Attorney General had dragged the AGF and the Attorney of Imo State before the Supreme Court over the disputed oil wells.

The plaintiff sought a declaration that the boundary between Rivers and Imo states as delineated in Nigeria’s administrative map 10th, 11th and 12th editions as well as other maps bearing similar delineation “are inaccurate, incorrect and do not represent the legitimate and lawful boundaries between the two states.”

It also sought a declaration that as far as the Nigerian administrative map 10, 11 and 12 editions and other maps bearing similar delineations of the boundaries between Rivers and Imo, are unlawful and void, they “cannot be relied on to determine the extent of the territorial governmental jurisdiction of Rivers State”.

Rivers State, therefore, urged the Supreme Court to declare that the correct instrument, maps and documents to be relied on in determining the boundary between Rivers and Imo State are those used by the plaintiff in delineating the boundary lines between Rivers and Imo.