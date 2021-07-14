Two Soldiers Killed As Troops Repel ESN Attack In Enugu

Two soldiers were killed during a firefight between troops of the Nigerian Army and Eastern Security Network (ESN) members at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The incident occurred when the troops were trying to repel an attack by the ESN on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

“Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday 13 July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

“Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals,” Nwachukwu said in the statement.

The Nigeria Army, therefore, assured the general public of its commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.

They also urge members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law-abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen.