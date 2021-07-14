Zamfara House Of Assembly Summons Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu

The Zamfara State House of Assembly today in its plenary passed a resolution to invite Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau and State Commissioner of Police Hussaini Rabiu to appear before the House on Tuesday 27th July 2021.

They are to appear over a political rally conducted by the Deputy Governor last Saturday, amid banditry attacks on Maradun communities within the same period under review.

The decision to invite the deputy governor and the commissioner was reached following a motion raised by Hon Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma representing Maru North under matters of the urgent public importance of the House.

Hon Kanoma condemned the actions and utterances of Barrister Mahdi Aliyu during the last Saturday’s political rally Organized by the Deputy governor barely less than 24 hours of massive reprisal attacks by bandits on Faru communities in the Maradun local government area of the state.

Hon Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma further opined that while the state was in a mourning mood over the killings of more than 56 innocent people, the deputy governor did not show any remorse whatsoever regarding the killings but he was rather busy organizing a political rally despite hesitation from the commissioner of police to desist from doing so.

He described the action of the deputy governor as “undemocratic, uncivilized, too primitive and local for a person of his personality not mindful of the huge regards and respect attached to the exalted office of the deputy governor of a state”.

Worst still according to Hon Kanoma, was the misguided utterances of the deputy governor in the interview he granted to the press and media men during the said rally where abusive words were said to have been used by the number two citizen of the state, an act which the lawmaker deemed as condemnable.

While commending the state police command for doing their job of ensuring law and order by trying to stop the second in command in the state, the statesman expressed dismay at the fact that Barr Mahdi Aliyu Gusau went ahead with his planned political rally.

Going by what he termed undemocratic tendencies on the part of the Deputy Governor, Hon Kanoma argued that there was a need to save the state’s democracy and good image.

He urged the House to formally invite the deputy governor to appear before the State’s hallowed chambers to explain the circumstances surrounding the hosting of the political rally.

In his separate submission the House leader Hon Faruk Musa Dosara said as lawmakers every action they take must be in conformity with the law, therefore when inviting the Deputy Governor, a similar invitation should be sent to the commissioner of police Hussaini Rabi’u to explain whether the deputy governor obtained permission, as well as what role the security operatives played in stopping the rally.

After a heated debate and deliberations on the matter, the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya in accordance with the voices answering in the affirmative stated that the House has passed a resolution to invite the Deputy Governor and the State Commissioner of Police, adding that they are to appear before the House on Tuesday 27th July 2021.