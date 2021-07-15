Abaribe Challenges Senate President Over Electronic Transmission Of Results

Senate minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe on Thursday called for a division challenging the Senate President’s ruling on section 52(3) of the electoral act amendment bill, which deals with electronic transmission of results.

The Senate had been plunged into a rowdy session as lawmakers contested the amendment of the section, which removed the powers of INEC to determine the use of electronic transmission of results.

The new amendment, which was sought by Senator Sabi Abdullahi from Niger state and seconded by Senator Ali Ndume, provided that INEC may consider electronic transmission so far the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by Nigeria Communication Commission and approved by the National Assembly.

The controversial amendment sharply divided lawmakers, plunging the session into a rowdy one.

The Senate President Ahmed Lawan was unable to bring the chamber back to order, forcing the Senate to go into a closed-door session.

After the senate ended its closed-door session, Abaribe called for a division challenging the Senate President’s ruling on the session.

According to Abaribe, the division would allow Nigerians know who is voting for what.

A division means each lawmaker will vote publicly on the clause on electronic transmission.