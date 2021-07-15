Buhari Reiterates Commitment To Prioritise Infrastructural Development

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated commitment to continue to give priority to infrastructure Development and improve water supply, sanitation and hygiene to better the lives of Nigerian citizens.

Access to adequate potable water supply, sanitation, and hygiene are according to the president part of the indices for socio-economic development of any nation.

The president was speaking in Katsina State while commissioning and handing over the recently completed Zobe Regional Water Treatment Plant Project located at Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state.

Buhari explained that since the inception of the present administration, serious commitment has been demonstrated in the development of the water sector through various efforts.

He urged the Federal Ministry of water resources to continue to work towards uplifting the national aspiration as well as meeting the target for water supply under the sustainable development goals 2030.