Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds And Wife Nicole Split After 7 Years

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and wife Nicole Patenburg are calling it quits on their seven-year marriage.

The couple appear to be splitting amicably, as they released a joint statement announcing their split.

“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,” the couple told TMZ on Tuesday.

“We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.”

It is not clear why the couple has separated and according to TMZ, it’s not known if and when they will file for divorce.

The “Every Time I Close My Eyes” crooner and the former “Moesha” actress married in May 2014 after seven years of dating. They have one daughter, 12-year-old Peyton Nicole.

This was the second marriage for the music superstar. Edmonds, 62, was married to Tracey Edmonds from 1992 to 2005. When Tracey, now 54, filed for divorce with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

The producer previously revealed Aretha Franklin – who died of cancer in 2018 aged 76 – turned to him for dating advice in the years before she passed away because she considered him an expert due to the love songs he had written.

Speaking on an Instagram Live celebration for the 25th anniversary of the ‘Waiting To Exhale’ soundtrack, Babyface – who wrote and produced the record – said: “Five years ago I performed with Aretha . . . I sat in her [dressing] room and she told everyone to leave . . . then she said, ‘You be writing all these love songs and I want your advice’.

“She said, ‘I’m seeing this gentleman and I’m gonna tell you some of the things he’s been doing. And I’m trying to decide if I want to date him or not’ . . . I said, ‘I wouldn’t trust this gentleman.’ About a month later I got a call and she said, ‘You were right, Face. He wasn’t the one.'”