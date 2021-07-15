Advertisement

Police Officer, Two Others Shot Dead In Ondo Bank Robbery

Updated July 15, 2021

 

Three persons have been killed after armed robbers attacked a branch of an old generation bank this afternoon in Ilaramokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Spokesperson to the Ondo State police command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident to Channels Television Via Telephone.

He disclosed that three persons, including a police officer, were shot and killed in the attack.

According to DSP Ikoro, the robbers were said to have broken the bullet-proof door of the bank with dynamites before they gained entrance into the banking hall.

It has not been confirmed how much the robbers succeeded in carting away and what other valuables were stolen.

The police spokesman however noted that normalcy has since returned to the area.



