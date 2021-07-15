Senators Vote Along Party Lines Over Electronic Transmission Of Electoral Results

Senators on Thursday voted publicly over section 52(3) of the electoral act amendment bill, which deals with electronic transmission of results.

The lawmakers voted along party lines, Channels Television observed.

The public voting was called for by Senate minority leader Enyinnanya Abaribe after the chambers was plunged into a rowdy session as lawmakers contested the amendment of the section.

According to Abaribe, the process would allow Nigerians know who is voting for what.

The new amendment, which was sought by Senator Sabi Abdullahi from Niger state and seconded by Senator Ali Ndume, suggested that INEC may consider electronic transmission so far the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the Nigerian Communications Commission and approved by the National Assembly.

The controversial amendment sharply divided lawmakers, plunging the session into a rowdy one.

The Senate President Ahmed Lawan was unable to bring the chamber back to order, forcing the Senate to go into a closed-door session.

After the senate ended its closed-door session, Abaribe called for a division challenging the Senate President’s ruling on the session.