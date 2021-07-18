Bandits Kill One, Kidnap Seven in Kaduna Community

At least one person has been killed and seven others abducted by bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Among the kidnap victims are three women and four men.

The incident according to police authorities occurred at Anguwar Gajere village under Kutemashi Ward of Birnin Gwari local government area on Saturday.

The bandits were said to have stormed the village on motorcycles, and immediately, started shooting sporadically and in the process, shot and killed one person, after which they whisked away the seven others to an unknown destination.

The bandits also rustled over 50 cows belonging to the locals from the same village.

This is the latest in series of attacks that have occurred in the state.

Last Tuesday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai lamented the spate of insecurity in the state.

According to him the level of insecurity has brought about major suffering for residents, which he regrets.

“As Governor of the state, it is a matter of profound regret for me that our considerable investments in security are yet to manifest in the defeat or the considerable degradation of the criminals,” the governor said.

He made the comments during the presentation of the Kaduna State Security Incidents Report for the Second Quarter of 2021.

According to report, there have been a total of 222 deaths, resulting from violent attacks, communal clashes and reprisals in the past year. while a total of 774 persons have been kidnapped.

With banditry and abductions now becoming the order of the day, President Muhammadu Buhari has yet again, reiterated his administration’s resolve to tackling all forms of insecurity in the country, vowing to deploy all resources to making the West African nation safe from threats.

‘‘In the circumstances, we must do everything within our power, without consideration of distractions, to put an end to their activities and bring them to book,” Buhari had told members of the National Assembly last week.

‘‘We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted from this objective, or waver in our commitment, and I am confident that together we will triumph in our present efforts.’’