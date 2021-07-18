Eid-El-Kabir: IGP Assures Nigerians Of Sustained Efforts At Improving Security

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has assured the nation of sustained efforts by the Force in fighting crimes and criminality and improving public safety and security across the country.

His assurance on Sunday was contained in a communique titled, ‘Eid-el-Kabir: IGP assures sustained efforts at improving public safety and security, by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

In his statement, the IGP charged Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to beef-up security ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, to prevent any untoward situation in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) throughout the Eid-el-Kabir season and beyond.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Arrests Anambra Drug Kingpin Recovers 548,000 Tramadol Tablets

He particularly directed the Zonal AIGs and State Command CPs to put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful, and incident-free celebration.

“They are to, amongst other things, deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence-building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort, and around all critical national infrastructure,” the communique partly reads.

The IGP equally warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

While congratulating the Muslim Faithfuls in the country on the occasion of the year 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Police Boss reiterated that the Force would continue to improve on the recent gains achieved in stabilizing security order in parts of the country, protecting the lives and property of citizens, and denying space for crimes and criminality to thrive in and around the country.

He wished all Muslims a happy and peaceful Sallah celebration and enjoined citizens to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the Eid-el-Kabir while remaining security conscious and compliant with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.