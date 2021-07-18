NDLEA Arrests Anambra Drug Kingpin Recovers 548,000 Tramadol Tablets

A major illicit drug kingpin in Anambra, Okeke Chijioke (44), has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA).

Okeke’s arrest on Saturday 10th July 2021 followed credible intelligence and surveillance, which confirmed he stocked his warehouse at 3 Atunya street, Maryland estate, Nkwelle, Oyi Local Government Area of the State, with Tramadol branded as Tarkadol.

After a search of his warehouse, 548,000 tablets of Tarkadol weighing 302.500 kilograms were recovered, with the suspect accepting ownership of the substances recovered.

Authorities at the NDLEA say a preliminary investigation has established that Tarkadol is a brand of Tramadol that has just been introduced into the market to evade attention.

“The substance has also tested positive to amphetamine. The drug was equally labeled 100mg pain reliever on its packs to avoid scrutiny, while laboratory tests confirmed it’s a 225mg drug.

“It was further discovered that the drug was manufactured in India and smuggled into Nigeria without NAFDAC number or certification. During the search on the warehouse, a double-barrel pump gun with 3 live cartridges, which license expired in 2019, was also discovered and recovered,” an NDLEA communique on Sunday partly reads.

In another related burst, the Benue State Command of the Agency on road patrol in Apir village on 14th July intercepted and seized 28,400 capsules of tramadol from one Dankawu Madaki, who hails from Misah LG, Bauchi state.

The suspects are expected to be charged to court as soon as proper investigations have been completed.

Commending the officers and men of the Anambra and Benue State Commands for sustaining the offensive action in the ongoing efforts to mop up illicit drugs from every community in all parts of Nigeria, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them to remain unrelenting in the discharge of their duties.