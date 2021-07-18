Advertisement

One Killed In Otedola Bridge Accident

Channels Television  
Updated July 18, 2021

 

One person has been confirmed dead while another sustained life-threatening injuries in a multiple motor crash close to the Otedola bridge outward Lagos.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a containerized trailer lost control while descending towards the bridge.

In the process of trying to park off the road; the container fell off the body of the vehicle and landed on top of another vehicle which was being driven by a woman. She was rushed to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

A young man who was hawking snacks amidst the gridlock was unfortunately crushed to death.

A combined team of officers from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the police and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), were immediately deployed to the scene.

Meanwhile, NEMA has appealed to motorists to exercise utmost caution while driving in this festive season.



