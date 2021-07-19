Advertisement

 Biden Accuses China Of ‘Protecting’ Hackers

Channels Television  
Updated July 19, 2021
File photo: US President Joe Biden makes a statement of a police shooting in Minnesota in the Oval Office of the White House after a meeting with members of Congress about the American Jobs Plan April 12, 2021, in Washington, DC.  Brendan Smialowski / AFP

 

US President Joe Biden on Monday accused China of “protecting” and accommodating hackers, adding his voice to a chorus of condemnation by American allies uniting against what they deem are rising cyber threats by Beijing.

“My understanding is that the Chinese government, not unlike the Russian government, is not doing it themselves but are protecting those who are doing it, and maybe even accommodating them being able to do it,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

READ ALSO: Sudan Inflation Soars Above 400% As Discontent Grows

AFP



More on World News

US Won’t Compel Journalists To Reveal Sources  – Officials

Haiti Prime Minister Resigns 

Germany Vows To Improve Flood Warning System As Death Toll Passes 165

Court Jails Father And Son Over Carlos Ghosn Escape

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV