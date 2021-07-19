 Biden Accuses China Of ‘Protecting’ Hackers

US President Joe Biden on Monday accused China of “protecting” and accommodating hackers, adding his voice to a chorus of condemnation by American allies uniting against what they deem are rising cyber threats by Beijing.

“My understanding is that the Chinese government, not unlike the Russian government, is not doing it themselves but are protecting those who are doing it, and maybe even accommodating them being able to do it,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

AFP