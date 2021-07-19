Court Grants Bail To 48 Yoruba Nation Agitators

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos has granted bail to 48 Yoruba nation agitators arrested and detained by the Lagos Police Command.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adeyeye granted them bail on Monday after listening to the application by their counsel, Mr Olasupo Ojo.

Ojo had argued amongst other things that there was no charge yet preferred against the agitators by the police.

At the last sitting of the court on the 5th of July, the Magistrate had granted bail on self-recognizance to one of the agitators who was a lawyer.

The 48 others were granted bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties.

The court held that one of the sureties must be a family member and the other a community leader or clergy. Both sureties must have proof of tax payment which is to be verified by the police.

The Lagos Police Command had paraded all 49 suspects arrested in connection with Oodua Republic mega rally at Ojota.

Those paraded include 47 men and two women.

According to Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu, some of them were intercepted and found with guns, axes, Oodua flags, Yoruba Armed Forces vests and other items. Others were arrested at the protest ground in Ojota.

Those granted bail include Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye; Babatunde Lawal.

Also included are, Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare, Oba Tajudeen Bakare.