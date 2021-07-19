Eid-El Kabir: Police Deploy 2200 Operatives To Provide Adequate Security In Zamfara

In view of the forthcoming Eid-El-Kabir Sallah celebrations slated from 20th and the 21st July 2021, the Zamfara State Police Command has deployed 2200 operatives to ensure guarantee safety and security of lives and properties in the state.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Hussaini Rabiu made the arrangement that is aimed at catering to the security needs of the 14 Local Government Areas in Zamfara, stated a communique on Monday.

“The strategy is aimed at securing vulnerable places such as Eid Praying grounds, recreational centres, major highways, government and private infrastructures against any security threats.

“This critical assignment will be executed in Collaboration with other Security Agencies and other critical stakeholders, all in a bid to ensure that, the celebration is peaceful and hitch-free,” the statement partly reads.

Personnel who are involved in this special assignment are under the strict instruction of the Commissioner of Police to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

However, the Command warned parents and guardians to control their children against involvement in any act capable of undermining the peace of the state. Any person or group arrested in violation of law and order will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner Police facilitated with Muslim faithful and other citizens in the state as they celebrate Eid-el Kabir and enjoins them to co-operate with the police and other security agencies in an effort to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Residents in Zamfara are expected to report suspicious persons and objects to the nearest police station or call the following phone numbers, 08034537596, 08035318484, 08033422152, 08039655054, 09064296391.