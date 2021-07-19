Troops Kill Three Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Arrest 11 Others

Troops have killed three suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and arrested 11 others as part of the counterterrorism operations in the northeast.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Monday, said troops ambushed the terrorists’ crossing point along Banki Junction-Miyanti road to prevent movement of terrorists’ logistics and replenishment.

The insurgents who were nabbed on July 15 were said to have “surrendered to troops along with their families, while fleeing their enclaves, following the continuous bombardment of their hideouts by troops of the Battalion.”

They were said to have been arrested at the outskirts of Aza and Bula Daloye villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State by troops at Miyanti and Darajamel areas of the northeastern state.

“The arrested suspects comprised of eleven adult male terrorists, five adult females and twelve children,” the statement partly read.

“The troops also recovered 27 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, 3 AK 47 rifle magazines and a black fragmental Jacket from the suspects. They are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.”

Similarly, on July 17, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force; acting on credible intelligence tracked and arrested Boko Haram informants and logistics suppliers, during a cordon and search operation in Lawanti and Gongolun Communities of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The army spokesman said during preliminary investigations, the suspects confessed to have been working as informants for the terrorists, whom they provide with information on troops’ movements, locations, deployments, strength, the caliber of weapons and other activities.

He added, “They also admitted to having supplied the terrorists with basic logistics for their daily survival, ranging from Petroleum Oil and Lubricant (POL), drugs, mosquito nets, kola nuts, recharge cards and foodstuff.

“The suspects also disclosed that they were remunerated by the terrorists with proceeds made from selling dismantled old motorcycle parts to dealers in order to fund their purchases.”

Reacting to the successes recorded, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya commended the troops for being proactive in the ongoing clearance operations.

He however charged them to maintain the tempo and ensure the terrorists are smoked out of their enclaves.