Two Internet Fraudsters Jailed For 24 Months

The Edo State High Court in Benin City on Monday jailed two internet fraudsters – Noah Omoregbe and Destiny Efewengbe for 24 months.

The convicts were arraigned before Justice Efe Ikponmwonba by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on one count charge each of personation and intent to defraud.

According to a statement issued by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the offences contravened Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 48 Laws of defunct Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976 and were punishable under the same Law.

“That you Noah Omoregbe (a.k.a Frank Mark) on or about the 21st day of June 2021 at Yoruba Street, Benin City, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to defraud, falsely represented yourself as one Frank Mark, an American Soldier, and sent scam messages to one Liud Mila via your iPhone X with IMEI No: 354862090120911 with intent to obtain money from her and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 48 Laws of defunct Bendel State of Nigeria ( as applicable in Edo State), 1976 and punishable under the same Law,” the charge sheet read.

“That you Destiny Efewengbe (a.k.a William Scot) on or about the 7th day of May 2021 at Ugbor Area, Benin City, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did with intent to defraud falsely represented yourself as one William Scot (a white man ) and sent scam messages to one Yaun Tested via your iPhone 11 pro Max with IMEI No: 353926104836894 with intent to obtain money from her and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 48, Laws of defunct Bendel State of Nigeria ( as applicable in Edo State) 1976 and punishable under the same Law.”

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

Following their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

However, the defence counsel, Pascal Ugbome pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy and honour the plea bargain agreement between his clients and the prosecution.

After hearing both sides, Justice Ikponmwonba convicted and sentenced Omoregbe to two years imprisonment with an option of a fine of N200,000 while Efewengbe was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N200,000 as a fine.

Justice Ikponwonba also ordered that items recovered by the prosecution during investigation be forfeited to the Federal Government.