‘You Fought Till The End’: Singer Tiwa Savage Loses Father

Channels Television  
Updated July 19, 2021
Tiwa Savage and her father. Photo: [email protected]

 

Singer Tiwa Savage’s father has passed on. The songwriter confirmed her father’s demise on Monday, describing him as a courageous man. 

She said her father died in the early hours of the day, according to a post on her Instagram handle.

“You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple of years but you are resting now,” the ‘Eminado’ crooner explained. “This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak. Rest In Perfect Peace, my King. I love you, daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K.”

 

Fans and top shots in the country’s entertainment circle flooded the post’s comment section to condole with the singer over her dad’s death.

Toke Makinwa, Charles Okocha, Simi, Broda Shaggi, Lasisi Elenu and Alex Ekubbo were some of the first set of entertainers to commiserate with the songstress over the incident.



