China Unveils Train Able To Travel Lagos-Kano Under 90 Minutes

China on Tuesday advertised “the world’s first 600 kilometers per hour high-speed maglev train”, according to state newspaper People’s Daily.

Theoretically, it can travel from Lagos to Kano under 90 minutes.

However, China has no track line yet for the train, according to Chinese publication, Global Times.

“But some cities are planning to build high-speed maglev lines, and have entered the stage of research and demonstration,” the publication said earlier this week.

Chinese news agency Xinhua said it was “self-developed” by Chinese company China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC).

The Asian economic giant is touting the technology as its “latest scientific and technological advancement in the field of rail transit”.

The train is built on maglev technology, a system of train transportation that uses two sets of magnets, one set to repel and push the train up off the track and the other for movement, taking advantage of the lack of friction.

Maglev technology was conceptualised in early 20th century and has since undergone numerous improvements.

According to a CRRC engineer, Liang Jianying, the train being unveiled works by being suspended, driven and guided without contact between the train and the track by means of electromagnetic force, with its resistance only coming from the air.