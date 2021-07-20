COAS Reiterates Commitment To Rewarding Gallant Officers

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has reiterated his commitment to appreciating and rewarding the gallantry of frontline officers and soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast of Nigeria.

General Yahaya represented by the commander, Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai disclosed this in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital on Tuesday while hosting the troops in a Sallah luncheon.

“On assumption of office, I promised to promote merit, applaud gallantry, celebrate excellence and honour our heroes. It was in that spirit that I conferred the COAS Commendation Award to some deserving officers and soldiers on Tue 6 Jul 21 during the NADCEL 2021,” he said.

According to him, his administration will promote merit and celebrate exceptional officers and soldiers who have dedicated their service to humanity and will not hesitate to punish any officer found wanting while discharging his duties.

“I shall continue to appreciate and applaud competence, diligence and dedicated service. As I will reward excellence and achievements, I will not hesitate to punish indiscipline, indolence, negligence and all untoward acts. In line with my vision to have “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”, it is my resolve to focus on the core values of the NA which include Loyalty, Courage, Integrity and Selfless Service.

“I will also see to our return to the cherished customs, ethics and traditions of the Nigerian Army. While not compromising our investment in the officer cadres, I am particularly concerned with the development of individual soldiers as well as empowering the Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) and the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) so that they can play their roles effectively as a bridge between the officers and soldiers,” the statement read in part.

On the welfare of officers, General Farouk said: “my officers, soldiers and their families will continue to receive adequate attention under my watch. Our hospital facilities and services are being improved upon and I am ever determined to ensure the healthcare of personnel and their families both within and outside the country”.