13 Die, 12 Injured In Ogun Road Accident

About 13 persons have been confirmed dead while 12 others sustained injuries on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident involved an unregistered Volvo truck and a commercial Mazda bus opposite Wichtech roofing and pipes

“I learned the commercial bus was coming from Lagos, when it overtook the vehicle at its front wrongly, before ramming into a stationed vehicle at the roadside killing nine persons in the vehicle on the spot,” the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement, Babatunde Akinbiyi said.

Pictures from the scene of the accident showed vehicles being turned up, with the gory bodies of some of the victims.

The commercial bus driver was said to have wrongly overtaken an ongoing vehicle on the motion which led to the loss of control while the bus rammed into a broken-down truck with waste disposal.

Channels Television gathered that the commercial bus was overloaded with 25 passengers comprising nine men, eight women and eight minors instead of 18 passengers.

While 12 injured passengers consisted of five men, three women and four minors, the 13 dead people comprised four males, five females and four minors lost their lives in the accident.

“The remaining four died at Idera Hospital where they were rescued to by TRACE and Federal Road Safety Corps (gravy) officials,” Akinbiyi said.

Akinbiyi explained that the injured victims were rescued to Idera hospital with the deceased deposited at the same hospital mortuary in Sagamu, saying the vehicles had been towed to Sagamu Police station.

He added, “TRACE Corps will continue to insist that the roadside is not a mechanic workshop where cars should park or be repaired for whatever fault because of its attendant consequences.”