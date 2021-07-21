51-Year-Old Man Nabbed For Allegedly Selling Marijuana To IPOB Camps

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 51 year-old-man, Friday Ndimma for his alleged involvement in the sales of Indian hemp also known as marijuana.

Ndimma hails from the Orsu Ihitte-Ukwa community in the Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Imo state Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a major supplier of marijuana to all IPOB and ESN camps across Orsu local government areas and its environs.

He added that the suspect who has confessed to the crime was arrested in his home in the Orsu Ihitte-Ukwa community following intelligence information.

Yaro explained that the suspect will be charged to court accordingly and he thanked Imo people for providing adequate information to the police to combat crime and another form of criminality.

The police boss, however, assured the people of the command’s readiness and commitment in ensuring that crime is brought to its barest.

Items recovered include over 50kg of Indian hemp and the sum of 430,000 being profit from his most recent sales.