Advertisement

Gunman Opens Fire In Italian Disco, 10 Wounded

Channels Television  
Updated July 21, 2021
The Italian Flag.

 

Ten people suffered minor injuries at a beachfront disco in southern Italy early Wednesday after a patron began shooting, Italian news media reported.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, who opened fire during a brawl that broke out at about 2 am at a popular club near Taranto, the reports said.

Some 300 college students were in the club at the time of the shooting.

The injured were hit in the legs or hurt in the ensuing melee, according to local media. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

AFP



More on World News

Severe Rainstorms Kill 16 In Central China

World Bank Earmarks $490 Million For Madagascar

Again, Pakistan Blocks TikTok

Thousands Protest As Colombia Gov’t Submits New Tax Reform Plan

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV