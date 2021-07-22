Advertisement

Saudi Arabia Denies Pegasus Spyware Allegations

Channels Television  
Updated July 22, 2021
File Photo: Wikipedia

 

Saudi Arabia has dismissed as “baseless” allegations that it used Israeli-supplied Pegasus malware to spy on journalists and human rights activists.

“A Saudi official denied the recent allegations reported in media outlets that an entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia used software to monitor phone calls,” the official SPA news agency reported late Wednesday.

“The source added that such allegations are untrue and that KSA’s policies do not condone such practices.

More to follow . . .



More on World News

Tunisia Rescues 166 Migrants At Sea, 16 Dead

Half Of Europeans Vaccinated As Germany Warns On Rising COVID-19 Cases

Chinese City Zhengzhou Picks Through Debris After Record Rains Kill 33

The Utoya Massacre: Norway’s Worst Post-War Attack

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV