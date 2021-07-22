Saudi Arabia Denies Pegasus Spyware Allegations

Saudi Arabia has dismissed as “baseless” allegations that it used Israeli-supplied Pegasus malware to spy on journalists and human rights activists.

“A Saudi official denied the recent allegations reported in media outlets that an entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia used software to monitor phone calls,” the official SPA news agency reported late Wednesday.

“The source added that such allegations are untrue and that KSA’s policies do not condone such practices.

More to follow . . .