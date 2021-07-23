Super Eagles Captain Musa Leaves Kano Pillars For Turkish Club

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has teamed up with Turkish club side Fatih Karagumruk from Kano Pillars.

The Super Lig team confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old on their Instagram handle on Thursday evening.

“We added the 28-year-old Nigerian offensive player to our squad. During his career, he played for clubs such as VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow and Leicester City,” the club wrote but did not give details about the contractual agreements.

“He scored 15 goals in 87 matches for the Nigerian National Team. We wish success to Ahmed Musa under the Karagümrük jersey, signed by our Vice President Serkan Hurma and our Sporting Director Murat Akın.”

Musa first played for Pillars before he left for VV Venlo in The Netherlands. He thereafter moved to CSKA Moscow where he stayed until he signed for Leicester City for a then club-record fee of 19.5 million Euros in 2016.

In 2018, he joined the Saudi side, Al-Nasr for 16.5 million Euros.

Since making his debut for Nigeria over a decade ago, Musa has played 87 games and scored 15 goals for the national team.