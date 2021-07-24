‘People Are Working Behind The Scenes’: Sanwo-Olu On Igboho

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said certain people are working behind the scenes after Yoruba Nation campaigner Sunday Igboho was arrested in the Republic of Benin.

The Governor made the comment after casting his vote at the Lagos local government elections in Ikoyi.

He was responding to a question about the apparent silence of South-West Governors in the Igboho matter.

Mr Igboho has been declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS) for threating the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Before fleeing Nigeria for Benin after his house in Ibadan was raided by DSS officials, Mr Igboho had been vocal about the creation of a Yoruba state due to the Nigerian government’s inability to curb herdsmen violence.

Mr Igboho is currently fighting his extradition from Benin to Nigeria.

“These are very difficult times for all of us,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said on Saturday. “And I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At events like this, at occasions like these, it is not how many press people you call that leads to . . .

“But I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately, and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation.”