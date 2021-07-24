Three Injured As Police Repel Attack On Divisional Headquarters In Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State have repelled an attack by bandits on the Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the bandits stormed the Divisional police headquarters in three Sharon utility vehicles and started shooting sporadically in order to gain access into the Divisional armoury.

They were, however, repelled by operatives on duty who engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack via a statement issued to Channels Television on Saturday.

He said the superior firepower of the police personnel during the gun duel with the bandits which lasted for some minutes, forced the bandits to retreat, with some of them escaping with fatal bullet wounds.

A police Inspector and two Special Constabulary personnel who sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack are currently receiving medical treatment

However, Jalige explained that the operatives were able to secure the armoury, the entire station and other adjoining facilities at the Division, adding that investigation into the incident has since commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command, therefore, has directed all officers to ensure that proactive measures are emplaced to protect all police facilities in the state and forestall the repeat of the ugly incident.