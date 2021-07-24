Tokyo Olympics Medal Table: Every Country’s Gold, Silver, Bronze Medals

China claimed three gold medals on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday and cyclist Richard Carapaz became just the second competitor in Ecuador’s history to top the podium, with victory in the road race.

Nigeria’s first two participants, Olufunke Oshonaike (Table tennis) and Esther Toko (Rowing) lost out in their events on Saturday morning.

Stay up to date on the medal tracker to find out which nation has the most gold, silver, and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Below is a list of all the medals won during the 2020 Summer Olympics. In total, 339 medals will be awarded across 33 sports.

Tokyo Olympics medals table after Saturday’s events: