Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics Medal Table: Every Country’s Gold, Silver, Bronze Medals

Usaini Nebianet  
Updated July 24, 2021
Bronze medallist South Korea’s Kim Junghwan celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men’s sabre individual during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

 

China claimed three gold medals on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday and cyclist Richard Carapaz became just the second competitor in Ecuador’s history to top the podium, with victory in the road race.

Nigeria’s first two participants, Olufunke Oshonaike (Table tennis) and Esther Toko (Rowing) lost out in their events on Saturday morning.

 

Nigeria’s Esther Toko competes in the women’s single repechage during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)

 

Stay up to date on the medal tracker to find out which nation has the most gold, silver, and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Below is a list of all the medals won during the 2020 Summer Olympics. In total, 339 medals will be awarded across 33 sports.

Tokyo Olympics medals table after Saturday’s events:

 

CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
China3014
Italy1102
Japan1102
South Korea1023
Ecuador1001
Hungary1001
Iran1001
Kosovo1001
Thailand1001
Russian Olympic Committee0112
Serbia0112
Belgium0101
Spain0101
India0101
Netherlands0101
Romania0101
Taiwan0101
Tunisia0101
Estonia0011
France0011
Indonesia0011
Israel0011
Kazakhstan0011
Mexico0011
Mongolia0011
Slovenia0011
Switzerland0011
Ukraine0011
Nigeria0000

 



More on Sports

Coronavirus Forces Four Athletes Out Of Tokyo Olympics

Djokovic Makes Fast Start To Olympic Gold Bid Despite ‘Brutal’ Heat

Man Utd Manager Solskjaer ‘Delighted’ To Sign New Three-Year Deal

Here To Cheer: Lucky Few Allowed For Olympic Football

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV