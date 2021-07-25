Ijanikin Cult Clash: Police Arrest Two, Recover Weapons

Police operatives attached to the Ijanikin Division of the Lagos State Police Command On 25th July 2021, at about 11am, arrested two (2) suspected cultists at the Oto Awori area of Lagos State.

The police operatives raced to the scene and arrested the two suspects while responding to a distress call from good samaritans that two groups of cultists were on rampage and attacking one another with dangerous weapons along Oto Awori Ijanikin Expressway by Ile Oba Bus Stop.

Due to the swift response of the police, normalcy was immediately restored to the area and no life was lost in the clash.

The suspected cultists arrested are Taiye Israel, m, and Isiaka Afeez, m. Items recovered from them include one axe, some cutlasses, assorted charms, and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Strike Team, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of the gangs. He further directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ijanikin Division to step up his anti-crime strategies in curbing crimes and criminality, especially cultism, in his area of responsibility.

CP Hakeem Odumosu has also directed tactical Commanders and other special squads in the Command to immediately embark on a constant raid of black spots and criminal hideouts in the area as it is applicable to other parts of Lagos State, in compliance with the command’s zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, particularly cultism.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore, warned cultists, miscreants and those who have plans of causing unrest and engaging themselves in criminal acts in the state to steer clear of Lagos State as the command and other security agencies will not relent in their spirited efforts to sustain and improve on the present security and peace being enjoyed by residents of Lagos State.