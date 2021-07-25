NPFL 21: League Title Is Akwa United’s To Lose

On matchday 35 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPF), Akwa United put up another fine performance in Uyo to take more steps towards winning a maiden title.

The Promise Keepers beat Jigawa Golden Stars 3-0 to maintain the six-point lead they have at the top of the league table. Goals from Ubong Friday, Charles Atshimene and Wisdom Fernandon gave the hosts a comfortable victory and with just three matches left in the league, coach Kennedy Boboye’s team needs just four points to be crowned champions.

Just before halftime, Sampson Gbadebo with an assist off Samuel Amadi’s beautiful delivery from a corner-kick for Ubong Friday to head home from close range his 4th goal of the season.

The second goal was another header, this time from Atshimene who registered his 15th goal of the campaign. In the closing minutes of the game, Fernandon finished off a beautiful team move to score his first goal of the season.

READ ALSO: Tokyo Olympics: D’Tigers Lose Opening Group B Match To Australia

Nasarawa United Cement Status

At the Lafia Township Stadium, Nasarawa United confirmed their status as the league’s highest goalscoring team after they spanked Sunshine Stars 4-0. Man on fire, Silas Nwankwo bagged another brace today to take his goal tally to 18. The Solid Miners have now scored 51 goals in 35 league matches.

Nwankwo wasted no time in shooting the hosts into the lead in the 11th minute and doubled it five minutes later after a poor clearance from the visitors’ defence.

It was a rush from the Solid Miners who are still in contention for the league title. Aliyu Abdullahi and Chigozie Obasi registered a goal each to give Coach Bala Nikyu’s team a dominant win. They scored all the goals in the first half of the match.

The Solid Miners will maintain their second position on the log and will hope for Akwa United to lose games for them to capitalise but it is quite tough with just 3 matches left.

Sunshine is still rooted in the relegation zone with 38 points. To remain in the league but must avoid a defeat in the remaining games.

Kano Pillars, another contender for the league title kept hopes alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Abia Warriors. Rabiu Ali’s second-half goal from the spot secured victory for Sai Masu Gida who are third on the log but tied in 61 points with Nasarawa United.

Enyimba labored to a 2-1 victory over MFM Football Club in Aba. The encounter had a dramatic ending. Tosin Omoyele gave the hosts the lead in the 53rd minute and just when the People’s Elephant thought it will end that way, substitute Oladayo Alabi stunned them with a goal in the 83rd minute.

Reality check for the hosts. They came all out for the win and got the goal in the closing minutes of additional time through midfielder, Anthony Omaka to secure the 17th win of the season for Enyimba and also keep them in the top four.

In another matchday 35 matches, Rangers International FC failed to beat already-relegated Adamawa United. The match finished 1-1 while Warri Wolves bought another lifeline to stay in the league after a 1-0 win over Wikki Tourists. Emmanuel Ihezuo scored the only goal of the encounter.

Rivers United beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-0 to maintain 5th position on the log while Lobi Stars held Plateau United to a goalless draw at the New Jos Stadium. The match between Heartland FC and Kwara United also ended goalless.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

NPFL Matchday 35 Results

Akwa United 3 Jigawa Golden Stars 0

Nasarawa United 4 Sunshine Stars 0

Kano Pillars 1 Abia Warriors 0

Enyimba FC 2 MFM FC 1

Rivers United 2 FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0

Katsina United 2 Dakkada FC 0

Adamawa United 1 Rangers Int’l FC 1

Warri Wolves 1 Wikki Tourists 0

Plateau United 0 Lobi Stars 0

Heartland FC 0 Kwara United 0