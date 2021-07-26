INEC Registers Over One Million As Physical Voter Registration Begins

Over one million Nigerians have so far registered in the ongoing voter registration exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Monday as it began physical or in-person registration across the country.

INEC’s spokesman Festus Okoye in a statement explained that the commission received 1,006,661 applications since it opened the portal on June 28.

“As of 7 am today, Monday 26th July 2021, the number of new registrants has risen to 1,006,661,” Okoye said, explaining that a detailed breakdown of the registrants is available on INEC’s digital platforms.

“However, the distribution by age still shows that 740,063 (or 73.5%) are young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34,” the INEC official added.

Okoye noted that designated centres have been listed on the commission’s website and social media platforms, urging them to reach out to INEC for any clarification on the registration exercise.

“Nigerians who pre-registered online can now complete their registration at those centres based on scheduled appointments,” he noted, assuring that both the online and physical registration will continue until June 30, 2022.

“In addition, other Nigerians who prefer to register physically/in-person can now do so at those centres.”

He also clarified that the exercise is open only to those who have not done registered as voters.

“I wish to remind citizens that the ongoing registration does not include those already registered as voters,” Okoye stated.

“The current exercise is only open to Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have not registered before. It is an offence under the Electoral Act for any citizen to register more than once.”