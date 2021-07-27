Be Professional And Competent, COAS Urges Troops

The Chief Of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya has urged troops to be professional and competent in discharging their duties.

General Yahaya who made the call on his visit to the Headquarters 6 Division Nigerian Army on Tuesday, commended them for a job well done, so far.

While addressing the troops at the 29 battalion parade ground Port Harcourt Barracks, the COAS enjoined the troops to learn from their superiors in order to be proficient as he encouraged Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) and Regimented Sergeant Major (RSM) to uphold the professionalism of the Nigerian Army.

“For you to be professional and disciplined, you learn from your superiors”, he said.

Speaking further, the COAS charged the RSMs as custodians of regimentation to endeavour to bring back the glory of the Nigerian Army by being role models to the young ones.

To encourage the RSMs and motivate the troops to work harder, he handed over an official brand new Hilux Vehicle to 6 Division’s RSM AWO Baba Bello to enable him to carry out his duties effectively.

Other activities included were commissioning of fire fighting truck, garbage disposal truck, tractor and grass slasher acquired by the General Officer Commanding 6 Div NA, Major General SG Mohammed and also commissioning of renovated 2 blocks of 12 flats each and foundation laying for the construction of a block of 10 flats for Corporal below quarters.

Among the COAS entourage were, the Chief of Operations Army Maj Gen OT Akinjobi, Provost Marshall, Maj Gen Olumuyiwa Aiyenigba, the Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig-Gen Danladi Salihu, and other Principal Staff Officers of Army Headquarters.