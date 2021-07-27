Doping: CAF Bans Enyimba Captain, Augustine Oladapo For One Year

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned the Captain of Enyimba football club, Oladapo Augustine for a year over a doping violation.

Announcing the ban via a statement on Monday, CAF said it found the prohibited substance “Prednisolone/Prednisone” in urine collected from Oladapo after the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2020/2021 first leg fixture in Cairo.

Prednisone is an anti-inflammatory steroid prescribed to treat conditions such as asthma, COPD, and rheumatologic diseases.

“CAF Disciplinary Board decided to suspend the player Augustine Oladapo from all football-related activities for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of notification of the provisional suspension namely 4th July 2021,” the statement partly read.

The ban, according to CAF, commenced from 4th July 2021, the date of notification of the provisional suspension.

READ ALSO: Man Utd Agree Deal To Sign Varane From Real Madrid

CAF added, “The result of the player Oladapo Augustine urine test in Bottle “A” which was collected in match N °153 between Pyramids FC (Egypt) Vs Enyimba FC (Nigeria), played on 16th of May 2021 in the frame of Total CAF Confederation Cup 2020/2021 was considered positive due to the presence of a prohibited substance “Prednisolone/Prednisone”.

“On 18th June 2021, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was informed of the result and asked the player to indicate if he wishes to request the analysis of sample “B”.

“On 22nd June, CAF received the reply of Enyimba club through NFF indicating that the player has elected to not request the analysis of the ‘B’ sample.

“The club had indicated that any trace of the prohibited substance might have resulted from the prescribed medication the player was on during the same period, and they have communicated the club’s doctor’s report detailing the medications that were prescribed.

“The player Oladapo Augustine was provisionally suspended from all football activities until a final decision is rendered by CAF Disciplinary Board.”

Earlier in May, the People’s Elephant midfielder tested positive for a banned substance in a routine test carried out on him after the two-time CAF Champions League winner’s game against Pyramid FC of Egypt.