Nigeria Records 213 More COVID-19 Cases, Two New Deaths

Nigeria has confirmed 213 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in various parts of the country, said the Federal Government agency responsible for the control of disease outbreaks.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest update on the outbreak, saying the new cases were reported in 12 states on Monday.

Two new deaths were recorded, the agency added.

Of the cases, Lagos recorded an alarming number of infections – 157 – at a time when the whole country had reported low cases in previous months.

Coming after the nation’s commercial capital was Rivers where 20 new infections were reported while Plateau recorded 12 more cases with Enugu and Oyo having six new infections.

Other states included Gombe – three, Bauchi – two, Imo – two, Kaduna – two, Edo – one, Ekiti – one, and Ogun one.

Data from the NCDC revealed that as of Tuesday, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 171,324 cases from the 2,439,850 samples tested so far.

Of the confirmed cases, 164,798 cases have been discharged and 2,134 deaths have been recorded in all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases continue to rise with fears and panic from citizens, authorities have yet to officially declare a third wave of the pandemic.

However, the Federal Government and some state authorities have reintroduced the initially relaxed protocols, as part of efforts to prevent the disturbing trend.

Among the measures put in place include the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: