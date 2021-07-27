Advertisement
Nigerian Table Tennis Representatives Crash Out Of Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Captain of Team Nigeria Table Tennis, Aruna Quadri, was the latest member of the African contingents to be eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics games.
Aruna was ousted in a fiercely contested Round 3 matchup losing 4-2 (15-13, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11) to Brazilian, Gustavo Tsuboi on Tuesday morning.
He now joins fellow compatriot Funke Oshonaike, Offiong Edem, and Olajide Omotayo in taking the 13,489 km long- journey back to Nigeria.
Record-breaker and ITTF ‘Club 7’ inductee, Olufunke Oshonaike, was first to cave in to a relentless display from 449th rank female, Liu Juan of the US.
She lost in four sets 1-4 (7-11 3-11, 4-11, 13-11, 4-11) in the Preliminary Round Results.
Tiago Apolonia of Portugal was too much for Olajide Omotayo, beating the Nigerian in five straights of 0-4 (11-7 11-9 11-6 11-5) in the Men’s preliminary round of the event.
Earlier, Edem Offiong made a bright start to the tournament dispatching her opponent from Hungary, Madarasz Dora in 35mins by 4-1 (11-8 11-9 11-9 9-11 11-4).
She however could not sustain the tempo going into her round 2 match against Zhang Lily of the USA.
The tables were reversed, with the American showing her dominance over Effiong.
The 2007 All-Africa Games women’s doubles medalist put in a valiant performance in the first game securing a 15-13 win.
Zhang exhibited good composure to take the second and third games by an 11-2 margin.
Some spirited play from the 35- year-old Nigerian was not enough to rescue the fourth and fifth game as she bowed out of the tournament,