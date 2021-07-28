BBNaija: Fani Kayode Endorses Jackie B, Senator Bent’s Daughter

Housemates in the fresh Season of Big Brother Naija are beginning to gain fans with some popular Nigerians announcing their favourites.

One of such is the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode who has announced his endorsement for Jackie B.

Fani-Kayode said he is choosing Jackie B because she is the daughter of former senator, Grace Bent who he described as a friend and sister.

“I fully endorse Jackie B who is the daughter of my dearest sister and friend Senator Grace Bent! Please vote for her!” Fani-Kayode posted on his verified social media handle.

Jackie B is a proud single mum who shares funny and interesting Tiktok videos created with her 10-year-old son.

During her entry into the Big Brother’s House on Sunday, she described herself as a hard worker with a passion for life.

The 29-year-old loves having fun and spending time with the people she loves.

Since her entry into the house, have been speculations from Nigerians among fans of the show if Jackie B was the daughter of a former senator. Fani-Kayode’s endorsement, however, confirmed the claims.

Grace Folashade Bent is the former senator representing Adamawa South constituency.

Bent was elected in April 2007 on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in the Adamawa South constituency.

After 21 years in the PDP, the politician recently defected to the All Progressives Congress, noting she had had enough of the umbrella party.