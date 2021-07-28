Supreme Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Victory

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the re-election of Rotimi Akeredolu as Governor of Ondo State.

Akeredolu’s victory was affirmed after four of the seven justices of the Supreme Court that heard the case upheld his candidacy in the October 10, 2020 election in the state.

Three other justices disagreed with the majority judgement, insisting that Akeredolu’s candidacy in that election is a nullity.

The minority judgement held the view that the appeal has merit and ought not to be struck out by the appeal court.

Akeredolu was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in October 10, 2020, Governorship election in Ondo State.

The PDP and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede had earlier approached the appeal court to challenge the candidacy of Akeredolu, insisting that his nomination form was signed by a sitting Governor Mai Buni who doubles as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

The appeal was based on the constitutional provision which forbids sitting Governors from holding executive positions outside their statutory position as governors.

They prayed the court to nullify Akeredolu’s candidacy, but the Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State capital, on June 16, struck out the appeal for lack of merit.

At the Supreme Court, the outcome was the same for the PDP as the majority judgement backed the decision of the appeal court.