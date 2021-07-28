Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records Highest Daily Cases In Four Months

Channels Television  
Updated July 28, 2021
A patient who is suspected of suffering from COVID-19 coronavirus undergoes testing at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital isolation centre on May 10, 2020. Audu MARTE / AFP
File photo: A patient who is suspected of suffering from COVID-19 coronavirus undergoes testing at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital isolation centre on May 10, 2020. Audu MARTE / AFP

 

On Tuesday, Nigeria recorded its highest daily count of COVID-19 infections in the last four months.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest update on the outbreak with a total of 404 new cases recorded.

This makes it the biggest daily increase in the country since March 4 when 708 cases were confirmed, raising the total count to 171,728.

The nation’s hardest-hit metropolis, Lagos, recorded an alarming  356 new infections trumping the previous day’s record of 157.

However, a bit of respite was gained with no death recorded from the disease on Tuesday still keeping the death tally at 2,134.

There was little change in the count coming from Rivers, with the southern state recording 18 new infections, while the nation’s capital FCT recorded seven more cases with Ekiti and Kaduna confirming five new cases apiece.

Other states included are Gombe -three, Kano-three, Edo-two, Ogun -two, Bayelsa-one, Plateau-one, Nasaraw-one.

According to the NCDC, 164837 cases have been discharged in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory as of Tuesday.

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases continue to rise with fears and panic from citizens, authorities have yet to officially declare a third wave of the pandemic.

The Federal Government and some state authorities have reintroduced the initially relaxed protocols, as part of efforts to prevent the disturbing trend.

Among the measures put in place include the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings.

See a breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos62,6683,69758,515456
FCT19,9514119,741169
Kaduna9,134119,05865
Plateau9,083189,00857
Rivers7,5521357,315102
Oyo6,978976,753128
Edo4,91964,728185
Ogun4,739344,65154
Kano4,01153,896110
Ondo3,524453,41366
Kwara3,162393,06855
Delta2,663352,55672
Osun2,57972,52052
Enugu2,490162,44529
Nasarawa2,38622,34539
Akwa Ibom2,2483101,91721
Gombe2,125102,07144
Katsina2,114252,05534
Ebonyi2,03952,00232
Anambra1,909641,82619
Abia1,700-11,67922
Imo1,66321,62437
Bauchi1,55111,53317
Benue1,366151,32724
Borno1,34411,30538
Adamawa1,13441,09832
Taraba1,001097724
Niger935591317
Ekiti9254786711
Bayelsa909388026
Sokoto7861174728
Jigawa5381051216
Yobe49904909
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River404238418
Zamfara24432338
Kogi5032


