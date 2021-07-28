Ondo Poll: Buhari Praises Akeredolu, Asks Opposition To Sheathe Its Sword

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his victory at the Supreme Court.

He also commended the judgement of the apex court which upheld the re-election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the October 10, 2020 polls.

The President praised the governor on Wednesday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He urged Governor Akeredolu and all elected leaders of the ruling party to always place the people first in their consideration of development programmes and projects.

President Buhari affirmed that the popularity of the APC would continue to depend on performance and acceptance by the electorate.

He also commended the governor for assiduously working for the development of the state, with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of investors, and insistence that education, health and security take priority.

The President noted that the Supreme Court Judgement, preceded by that of the Court of Appeal, has further bolstered the strength and reach of the APC and its bright chances of consolidation in coming elections.

He called on the opposition to sheathe the sword, work for the development of Ondo State, and wished the government and people a prosperous future.

A seven-man panel of justices of the Supreme Court had upheld the re-election of Governor Akeredolu after hearing the appeal of Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While four of the justices held his re-election, the three others disagreed with the majority judgement, stressing that Akeredolu’s candidacy in the October 10, 2020, poll was a nullity.

They held that the appeal filed by the appellants had merit and ought not to be struck out by the appellate court.

Jegede and his party had asked the Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State capital to sack Akeredolu because his nomination form was signed by a sitting governor, Mai Mala Buni (of Yobe State), who doubled as the Acting National Chairman of the APC.

The appeal was filed in line with the constitutional provision that forbade a sitting governor from holding executive positions outside their statutory position as governors.

But the appellate court struck out the appeal for lack of merit – a decision which made the appellants seek redress in at the Supreme Court.