Operatives Arrest Wanted ‘Notorious Bandit’ Bello Galaduma In Sokoto

Security operatives have arrested a notorious bandit, Bello Galaduma, who has been on the wanted list of security agencies for over two years.

The 40-year-old suspect was nabbed by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Sokoto State, the agency’s Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday.

He explained that Galaduma had gone to buy drugs and also to satisfy his sexual urge in the Aliyu Jodi area of Sokoto State before he was apprehended.

Odumosu noted that security operatives attached to the Sokoto State Command of the NSCDC acted on a piece of information on the suspect’s whereabouts, laid a siege, and wasted no time in ending his reign of banditry.

According to him, Galaduma specialises in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information about persons to be kidnapped and assists kidnappers in buying drugs and other items used for their nefarious activities.

“The captured bandit according to reliable intel, was formerly operating in Niger State before relocating to Sokoto State where luck ran out on him leading to his capture and arrest by operatives of the NSCDC,” the security outfit’s spokesman said.

He added, “Bello Galaduma is in the custody of NSCDC operatives and is presently under interrogation and helping with useful information to apprehend other culprits.”

In his reaction, the NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, commended the operatives for a job well done in arresting the suspect, saying the agency has zero tolerance for all forms of criminal behaviour in the society.

He seized the opportunity to call on the other criminals to have a change of heart before their time would run out, warning that the law of the land would take its course at that juncture.

Audi gave the assurance that the NSCDC would continue to strive for a better society where the security of the lives and property of the people would be guaranteed.