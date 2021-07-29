Advertisement

Gunmen Attack Finance Ministry In Nasarawa, Cart Away Millions

Halima Gayam  
Updated July 29, 2021
Gunmen on Thursday carted away an undisclosed amount of money from the Nasarawa State Ministry of Finance, budget and planning.

The gunmen were said to have trailed two staff from the bank to the Ministry in Lafia and seized the money at gunmen point after shooting sporadically in the air.

The State Commissioner of Finance, Haruna Ogbole, said the money was worth millions, but did not disclose the exact amount.

Ogbole added that the incident was being investigated.

Meanwhile, the cashier is undergoing treatment after sustaining bullet wounds.



